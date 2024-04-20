Over 5,000 Palestinians arrested by Zionist forces since beginning of Gaza offensive

The government media office in Gaza Strip announced on Wednesday that the Israeli occupation army has arrested more than 5,000 Palestinians since it began its ongoing devastating war on the Strip more than six months ago.

In a statement, the office added: “We commemorate Palestinian Prisoner’s Day this year (April 7 annually) in light of the continuation of the genocidal war waged by the Israeli occupation army on the Gaza Strip.”

This war left more than 110,000 dead and wounded, most of them children and women, and massive destruction and famine claimed the lives of children and the elderly, according to Palestinian and UN data.

The office continued: “Palestinian prisoners are still subjected to the worst types of retaliatory measures, which aim to deprive them of their most basic rights.”

It stated that “during the war, the Israeli occupation arrested more than 5,000 prisoners from the Gaza Strip alone, bringing the number of prisoners inside the occupation prisons to approximately 10,000 prisoners.”

Palestinian and international human rights organizations accuse the Israeli occupation of practicing enforced disappearance against Gaza prisoners and not disclosing their number or the places and conditions of their detention, in conjunction with media reports that a number of them were killed as a result of torture.