Ansarollah spokesman: The American brutality carried out by Zionism against Gaza is doomed to collapse and defeat

The official spokesman for Ansarollah, Muhammad Abdel Salam, confirmed that the American brutality carried out by the Zionists against the Gaza Strip is doomed to defeat.

Abdel Salam said in a post on “X” platform today, Tuesday: Two hundred days of continuous Zionist crime against the Gaza Strip, a crime that affected everything and with open and unlimited support by the tyrants of Western democracy, led by US.

He pointed out that this American brutality carried out by Zionism against the Gaza Strip is destined to be broken and defeated, and it cannot continue to rule the region and the world with iron and fire.