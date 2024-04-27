Yemeni forces target British oil ship, down US drone

Yemen’s Armed Forces announced of launching a new operation targeting a British oil ship in the Red Sea and downing of US MQ9 unmanned aerial vehicle in northern Yemen.

” In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and in retaliation to the American-British aggression against our country, the naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted a British oil ship (Andromeda Star) in the Red Sea with a number of appropriate naval missiles, and the ship was directly hit, The spokesman for the armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, said in a statement.

He added, ” Yesterday, the air defense forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces have also shot down an American MQ9 unmanned aerial vehicle in the airspace of Saada Governorate, while it was carrying out hostile missions and it was targeted with a suitable missile.”

” The Yemeni Armed Forces salute all beloved Yemeni people for their faith-based response to the Mujahid Leader Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, may Allah protect him, in the great and unprecedented interaction in solidarity with our oppressed brothers in the Gaza Strip and in confirmation of their support of the Armed Forces in their military operations against the Israeli enemy and against the supportive American-British aggression in the Red and Arab Seas and the Indian Ocean,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the Yemeni Armed Forces confirm that they will continue to carry out more military operations in support of the Palestinian people until the siege is lifted and the aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is stopped.