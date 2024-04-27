Hamas warns of Zionist escalation in Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, warned on Friday of the danger of the Zionist escalation in Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa.

In a statement carried by the Palestinian Information Center, the movement said that the aggression against Al-Aqsa comes in the context of the Zionists’ quest to Judaize the city of Al-Quds and its sanctities, most notably Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“The measures imposed by the Zionist occupation authorities on worshipers in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, restricting their entry to perform Friday prayers there, preventing large segments of our people from attending it, and barbarically attacking them is a blatant aggression against our people, their sanctities, and their freedom to worship and attend the blessed Mosque,” the statement read.

Hamas saluted the Palestinian people who defied the restrictions of the occupation and entered Al-Aqsa Mosque.

It called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the League of Arab States to take serious and effective action to protect Al-Aqsa and the Islamic and Christian holy sites from the tampering of the Zionists and the Judaization and division projects systematically sponsored by the fascist entity’s leadership