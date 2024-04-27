Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Zionist bombardment of Nuseirat camp

At least eight Palestinian civilians, including children and women, were killed and dozens were injured in the Israeli bombardment of two inhabited homes in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinian sources, the occupation aircraft targeted an inhabited house in the Sultan neighborhood in the Nuseirat camp, which led to the death of four citizens, including a baby girl.

In the meantime, four civilians were also killed and about thirty were injured, when the occupation forces bombed a house in the same camp.

The sources indicated that the occupation forces intensified their bombing of the Al-Mughraqa area in the central Gaza Strip.

It confirmed that the occupation forces continued their bombing of Gaza City, and that the bombing focused on the Shuja’iya neighborhood, where the occupation forces targeted at least three homes.