Death toll from Israeli occupation aggression against Gaza Strip rises to 34,454

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 34,454 martyrs, the majority of whom are children and women, since the start of the Israeli occupation aggression on October 7, Palestinian medical sources reported on Sunday.

The sources added that the number of wounded has risen to 77,575 since the start of the aggression, while thousands of victims are still under the rubble.

According to the sources, the occupation committed seven massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, killing 66 people and injuring 138 others, who were transferred to hospitals during the past 24 hours.

A number of victims are still under rubble and on the roads, as the occupation prevents ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.