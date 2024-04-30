Seven Palestinians killed in Israeli bombardment on Gaza Strip

Seven Palestinians were killed and at least 32 others were injured today in Israeli bombardment on the blockaded Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinian sources, the Israeli occupation warplanes launched a series of airstrikes against the northern and western parts of Nuseirat refugee camp, killing four Palestinians and injuring 15 others.

The sources added that Israeli warplanes launched three airstrikes on the Gaza city neighborhood of Zaitoun, killing three and injuring 10 others.

The fighter jets also targeted the Jabalya town and refugee camp in the northern Strip, injuring seven, including three children.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation artillery shelled the al-Bureij and al-Maghazi refugee camps in the central Strip, the neighborhoods of Tal al-Hawa, Sheikh Ijlin and az-Zaytoun in the city of Gaza, as well as vicinity of Sheikh Zayed towers in Beit Lahia.

In the southern Strip, the artillery targeted civilian houses in the eastern area of the city of Khan Younes.

In the same context, search and rescue teams recovered six decomposed bodies from al-Amal neighborhood, west of Khan Younes, as search operations are still underway to recover other bodies from under the rubble.

The search and rescue teams managed to recover 24 bodies, including those of a child and women, up this morning following Israeli airstrikes on houses across the city of Rafah in the southern Strip.