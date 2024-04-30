Yemeni forces target two US battleships and other ships in Red Sea, Indian Ocean

Yemen’s Armed forces carried out a new military operation targeting two US warships and others ships, including Israeli ship in the Red Sea and in the Indian Ocean.

“In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and in response to the American-British aggression on our country, the Yemeni Armed Forces have carried out military operations against hostile warships in the Red Sea, including targeting two American warships with several drones, achieving the objectives of these military operations successfully, Spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said in a statement issued in the early hours of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the naval forces, the missile force, and the drone air force in the Armed Forces carried out a joint operation targeting the ship (CYCLADES) in the Red Sea, which was hit accurately, by the grace of Allah, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e added.

“The targeting of the ship came after its violation of the ban on the passage of ships headed to the ports of occupied Palestine, specifically to the port of Umm al-Rashrash [“Eilat”] on April 21, under deceit and disguise by pretending to head to another port. However, it was under surveillance and tracking by our Armed Forces, and warnings were issued to it not to enter the ports of occupied Palestine. It insisted on violating the prohibition order, thus becoming a target and prohibited from sailing in the area of operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces,” Sare’e explained .

“With several drones, the drone air force of the Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of Allah the Almighty, targeted the “Israeli” ship (MSC ORION) in the Indian Ocean,” he further added.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of Allah and then with the support and endorsement of our great Yemeni people and all the free people of the nation, continue to carry out their military operations in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and in defense of dear Yemen. These operations will not stop until the lifting of the siege and cessation of aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip,” the Brigadier General stressed.