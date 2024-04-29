Al-Qassam Brigades ambush occupation forces in central Gaza

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, said on Sunday that their forces have set up a tight ambush targeting Israeli occupation forces in the center of Gaza strip.

“Al-Qassam fighters lured a mechanized Zionist force and trapped it in a mine ambush using explosive devices and F16 rockets that were fired at civilians but did not explode on Al-Sikka Street, in the Al-Mughraqa area in the central Gaza Strip,” Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement.

Moreover, Al-Qassam fighters bombed the enemy’s command headquarters in the “Netzarim” axis, south of Gaza City, with heavy-caliber mortar shells.

On the other hand, the Israeli website “Rotter.net” reported that three soldiers were killed and 11 others were injured in an explosion of an explosive device in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli media reported that helicopters are transporting the dead and wounded from the site of the attack to hospitals, including Soroka.