Yemen Stands in Solidarity with Palestine, Announces Fourth Phase of Escalation

Sana’a, the capital of Yemen, witnessed a massive public demonstration today, in a march named “Yemen’s Ansar Loyalty to Free Gaza,” supporting the implementation of the fourth phase of escalation.

The crowds at the march warned the American-Zionist enemy against continuing their obstinacy, aggression, and siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the occupied territories. They expressed solidarity and support for the students and academics of American and European universities who oppose the war on Gaza.

The march reiterated the Yemeni people’s continued support and victory for the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance, stemming from their faith-based identity, religious commitment, and principled and ethical stance.

The million-strong crowds denounced the ongoing brutal massacres committed by the American-Zionist enemy against the children and women of Gaza amid significant Arab and Islamic silence and betrayal.

The statement issued by the million-strong march, read by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abdulrahman Al-Jamai, praised the patience, steadfastness, and resilience of the great Palestinian people, and the heroism, courage, and heroism of its great Mujahideen.

The statement added, “We say to you as Allah said (be patient and excel in patience and remain steadfast), and we assure you that you are not alone, and that Allah is with you, and we are with you, and all the free people of the nation and the world are with you.”

The statement affirmed the commitment to the continuity of popular and official events and activities supporting, and advocating for the oppressed Palestinian people and expanding popular participation.

The statement praised the honorable positions of American and European university students, and the position of free academic university professors who moved to support the oppressed Palestinian people. It appreciated their noble humanitarian position and their demands to stop the brutal massacres in Gaza, which revealed the falsehood of the tyrants of the American administration in their false slogans related to rights and freedoms, expressing solidarity with them.

The statement condemned what the university students and academics are subjected to from suppression, assault, and arrest by the Jewish Zionist lobby in America and elsewhere, demanding the speedy release of the detainees and holding the brutal repressive bodies accountable.

The statement of the march confirmed the continuation of the general mobilization with unprecedented momentum and the crowd to the training and rehabilitation camps for the general mobilization forces to acquire the combat skills and experiences required by the battle with the enemy.

It valued the response of the Yemeni armed forces to the popular calls represented in increasing the strikes and operations carried out in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean, and also in southern occupied Palestine.

The statement blessed the qualitative development in the operations of monitoring, targeting, and documenting, as well as the continuous qualitative operations from all fronts on the Zionist enemy, starting with the movements of jihad and resistance in Palestine, southern Lebanon, Iraq, and from all the free people who reject Zionist crimes in the world.

The statement praised the positive movement of African countries and peoples to liberate themselves from American hegemony, which began with important steps, including the expulsion of American bases from their countries, renewing the call for all free peoples to move towards liberation from American hegemony.

It renewed the ongoing demand to open safe land corridors that allow the Yemeni people to participate directly in the battle with the American-Zionist enemy alongside the Mujahideen in Palestine and direct engagement with the enemy.

The statement of the million-strong march announced readiness to enter the fourth round of escalation announced by the leader in his last speech, confirming readiness with high morale, combat experiences, and absolute confidence in Allah, His victory, and His support.

It called on the Arab and Islamic peoples and all the free people of the world to activate the weapon of economic boycott of American and Israeli goods and the companies supporting them for their economic impact on the enemies.

Meanwhile, the official spokesman for the armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, issued a statement for the armed forces announcing the start of the implementation of the fourth phase of escalation.

He explained that the Yemeni armed forces are following the developments of the battle in the Gaza Strip from the continuation of the Israeli and American aggression and the serious preparation to carry out an aggressive military operation against the Rafah region, as well as following the offer presented to the resistance, which the enemy wants to snatch the card of the prisoners without a permanent ceasefire.

He confirmed that in implementation of the directives of the leader, Sayyid Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, in the victory for the oppressed Palestinian people and in response to the calls of the Palestinian people and with the obstinacy of the Israeli and American enemy, the Yemeni armed forces announce the start of the implementation of the fourth phase of escalation, which includes targeting all ships violating the Israeli navigation ban and heading to the ports of occupied Palestine from the Mediterranean Sea in any region reached by the armed forces.

Brigadier General Saree pointed out that the implementation of the fourth phase will start from the hour of announcing this statement, confirming that if the Israeli enemy moves to launch an aggressive military operation on Rafah, then the Yemeni armed forces will impose comprehensive sanctions on all ships of the companies that have a relationship with the supply and entry to the occupied Palestinian ports of any nationality and will prevent all ships of these companies from passing in the area of operations of the armed forces regardless of their destination.

He confirmed that the armed forces, with the help of Allah Almighty, then based on the support and backing of the great Yemeni people and all the free people of the nation, will not hesitate to prepare for wider and stronger escalation stages until the cessation of aggression and lifting the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.