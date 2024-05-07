Hamas approves Egypt, Qatar’s new proposal for ceasefire in Gaza Strip

The Hamas movement has agreed to the amended proposals of the Egyptian and Qatari mediators regarding stopping Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, media reports from the Strip said on Monday evening.

The terms of the proposal include a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from the Strip, the return of the displaced in Gaza, and allowing the entry of aid, in addition to two stages of prisoner exchange.

According to Palestinian media, Ismail Haniyeh, the chairman of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas’ political bureau, called Qatar’s Prime Minister and Egypt’s Minister of Intelligence to inform them that their amended ceasefire plan had been approved.

Political speakers said that Yemen’s position in announcing the fourth phase of escalation in support of the Palestinian people has played the most prominent role in forcing the Israeli occupation leadership to abandon its intransigent positions towards stopping genocide crimes in the Gaza Strip.

For its part, Israeli Channel “12” reported that “the Israeli negotiating team received Hamas’ response from the mediators and is being studied to respond officially to it” by the Israeli occupation government.