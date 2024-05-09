Armed forces target three ships in Gulf of Aden, Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea

Triumphing for the oppression of the Palestinian people and in response to the American-British aggression against our country

The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a joint operation by the naval forces, the air force, and the missile force, targeting two ships as follows:

The first is the Israeli MSC DIEGO ship in the Gulf of Aden

The other is the Israeli MSC GINA ship in the Gulf of Aden.

The targeting operation was carried out with a number of ballistic missiles and drones, and thanks to Allah, the hit was accurate.

The missile force carried out two specific operations targeting the MSC VITTORIA ship, the first took place in the Indian Ocean, and the other against the same ship in the Arabian Sea, and thanks to Allah, the hit was direct

The Yemeni Armed Forces are following developments of the situation in the Gaza Strip and will not hesitate to escalate their military operations in the face of the oppression against the Palestinian people, as have been stated in their previous statements

The Yemeni armed forces continue to prevent Israeli navigation or navigation heading to the ports of occupied Palestine in the declared area of operations until the siege is lifted and the aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is stopped.

Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best disposer of affairs, the best protector, and the best helper

Long live Yemen, free, beloved and independent

Victory belongs to Yemen and all the free people of the nation

Sana’a

Dhul-Qi’dah 1, 1445 AH

May 9, 2024 AD

Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces