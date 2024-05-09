Zionist Enemy commits 3094 massacres in Gaza Since 7th October

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the occupation committed 4 massacres committed by the Zionist enemy in the Gaza Strip, from which 60 martyrs and 110 wounded during the past 24 hours.

In a statement, the ministry indicated that the outcome of the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip increased to 34,904 martyrs and 78,514 wounded.

For its part, the government media office in Gaza announced that the Israeli occupation committed 3094 massacres, whose outcome reached 44,844 martyrs and missing, within 215 days of the war of extermination in the Strip.

The government media office added, on Wednesday, that 15.002 martyrs of children rose in the war of genocide, and 30 were martyred as a result of famine.

The occupation has continued its aggression for 7 months, targeting all the Gaza Strip areas, and in recent days, its bombing of Rafah, in conjunction with a wild military operation east of its east and at the crossing