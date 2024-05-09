Revolution leader reveals thinking about escalation against Zionist-American enemy

The leader of the revolution, al-Sayeed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, revealed that he currently thinking about implementing the fifth and sixth stages of escalation against the entity of the American-British Zionist enemy.

Al-Sayeed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi said in a speech this afternoon about the latest developments in the Zionist aggression against Gaza and regional developments, “We have very important, sensitive and influential options on the enemies.”

He added, “We are thinking and working practically for the fifth stage, and our ceiling in the fourth stage will strengthen, Allah willing, and will gradually gain momentum.”

The Leader of the Revolution affirmed the continuous endeavor to develop military capabilities until we achieve great goals, in light of the due religious, humanitarian and moral responsibility towards the oppression and suffering of the Palestinian people.

He added, “For us, there no red lines that could hinder us from carrying out our operations, when implementing them, two things matter to us: the first is the legal and ethical controls, and we committed to them in our work and operations, and the second is the level of capabilities and abilities.”

He pointed out, “There are no political calculations that affect us in the level of our position, because we proceed from a religious, moral, humanitarian, values, and Quranic standpoint.”

Al-Sayeed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi continued, “In light of our freedom reality, this helped us, thank Allah to take the appropriate position that should be in support of the Palestinian people and their just cause.”

The leader of the revolution called on the people of Yemen to go out tomorrow, Friday, in a million-man protest in the capital, Sana’a and the rest of the governorates.

He stressed that the weekly exit of two million people has become part of the weekly schedule of millions of Yemeni people.

Al-Sayeed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi touched on the aggressive, brutal and arrogant American role in supporting the Zionist enemy entity.

He praised the position of the Arab countries that did not agree to the Americans using its lands to target the Yemeni people… and we applaud this position.”

He hoped that the Arab countries would be more liberated from the hegemony of the forces of global arrogance.

The leader of the revolution explained that the complex of feeling weak has reached such a point among some regimes that they see themselves as being unable to protect themselves except with an American.

He stopped at the effective and influential Yemen front and the ongoing operations targeting American, Zionist and British enemy ships linked to the usurping enemy entity.

He explained that the number of targeted ships reached 112 ships, and the operations during this week were carried out with 10 ballistic and winged missiles and a drone, while the number of operations during the month of Shawwal reached 25 operations carried out with 71 ballistic and winged missiles and a drone.

He said, “With the Zionist aggression against Rafah, the fourth escalation phase includes any ships of any company related to supplying or transporting goods to the enemy.

Al-Sayeed Leader added, “When we make a decision at a certain stage, it means that the capabilities are available to us.”

He described the Yemeni popular activities as excellent, and the momentum of marches and demonstrations last week was greater than the week before, the total number of demonstrations and marches with the announcement of the fourth phase of escalation reached four thousand and 250 marches and demonstrations, and the number of popular activities and vigils exceeded 300,000 events.

The Leader of the Revolution stated that the number of trainees in military mobilization and rehabilitation reached 296,000, considering this a good achievement that should continue.

He continued, “The more enemy tends toward escalation, more we should tend toward escalation.”

He pointed out that the Zionist occupation of the Rafah crossing does not only target the Palestinian people, but rather is a show against the Egyptian people and the army, considering the invasion of the Rafah crossing a challenge to Egypt.

He also stressed that the invasion of the Rafah crossing in a showy manner represents a provocation against Arabs and Muslims .

He said, “The enemy’s targeting of Rafah not stopped, but with this ground operation it aims to commit more massacres.”

The leader of the revolution stated that the American clearly encouraged the Israelis to occupy the Rafah crossing.

He pointed out that the aggression against Rafah aims to double the suffering of the Palestinian people and increase the siege and starvation, indicating that the American is trying to deceive public opinion through allegations of pressure on the Israeli enemy to stop the arms shipment.

Al-Sayeed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi continued, “As soon as the Americans decide to stop the aggression against Gaza, it will stop.”

He stated that the American was pretending to put pressure on the Israeli enemy regarding Rafah, but it provided it with a huge stock of bombs and weapons.

The leader of the revolution warned against anyone being deceived by the American position, as it is an actual partner in all genocide crimes in Gaza and has the primary role in occupying the Rafah crossing.

Al-Sayeed Leader called on Arabs and Muslims to assume responsibility and take additional practical steps against the enemy.

He reiterated that Egypt must be at the forefront of the Arab movement to take a firm stance to pressure the enemy to evacuate the Rafah crossing.

He said, “If the Arab regimes do not dare to adopt any position, let them make room for their people and they will move dramatically.”

He added, “The greater the tragedy for the Palestinian people, the greater the burden of lethargy and negligence on the part of the regimes and peoples.”

The leader of the revolution explained that the state of Zionist hatred begins with the educational stage of their children and takes root as a psychological condition, complex, belief, and culture.

He went on to say, “Issuing statements of denunciation and condemnation will not benefit us as Arabs and Muslims and will not ward off the American danger.”

He stressed the need for the nation to move consciously and be freed from the state of stagnation that affected many of its people.

Al-Sayeed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi stressed that ignoring does not represent a solution for the nation, and jihadi faith education is necessary to elevate the nation to be ready to confront dangers.

The leader of the revolution pointed out that the enemy is moving within a long strategy and goals that it seeks to achieve, and the nation must move according to a fixed vision.

Al-Sayeed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi praised the student movement demanding an end to the aggression against Gaza, because it is a human voice that expresses innate human values.

He said, “We had hoped to witness student protests in support of Palestine in Arab countries, but unfortunately in many Arab countries students and people is restricted even from demonstrations.”

He went on to say, “In the West, they even allow insulting Allah and insulting his messengers, but it is forbidden to criticize the Jews, and it is even forbidden to demand an end to the killing of Gaza’s children.”

Al-Sayeed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi said, “We have a responsibility as Muslims and a human society, whenever the Israeli enemy continues its barbaric aggression, there must be something new on the part of the Islamic nation.

He noted Turkey’s announcement regarding its measures to limit exports or its trade relations with the Israeli enemy, expressing hope that the Turkish step would reach a complete level of severing trade relations.

The leader of the revolution expressed the hope that some Arab countries would follow Turkey’s example.

He reviewed Hezbollah’s intensive operations against the Zionist enemy.

resource : SABA