The death toll from the Zionist aggression on Gaza rises to 35,233

The death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza has risen to 35,233 martyrs and 79,141 injured since October 7, 2023. This is according to the latest toll announced by the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health counted that the Zionist enemy committed 5 massacres against families in Gaza, of which 60 martyrs and 80 injuries arrived at hospitals during the past 24 hours.

This comes as the Israeli aggression against Gaza enters its 222nd day, as battles continue in Jabalia Camp and Rafah, while Israeli aircraft launch a series of raids on civilian homes in various areas of the Gaza Strip, causing dozens of martyrs and hundreds of injuries.

Ground battles continued between the Palestinian resistance factions and the Zionist enemy forces in the Gaza Strip, especially in the axes east of Jabalia Camp and east of Rafah, and the Israeli enemy “army” admitted the killing of a soldier during battles with the resistance in the south of the Gaza Strip, bringing his death toll announced since October 7 to rise to 621.

The resistance in Jabalia is engaged in fierce battles, the most violent since the beginning of the Zionist aggression on Gaza, as Israeli forces, supported by tanks and armored vehicles, are trying to penetrate deep from several axes amid intense clashes.

The same reality is being witnessed in Rafah, as Israeli military vehicles are trying to advance towards the city center, where they were confronted and some military vehicles were targeted from zero distance in eastern Rafah.