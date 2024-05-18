At least 83 Gaza civilians massacred in past 24 hours alone

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Saturday that the death toll of Zionist aggression on Gaza has risen to 35,386 martyrs and 79,366 injuries since October 7 last year.

In its daily update, the Ministry confirmed that the Israeli occupation army committed nine massacres in different areas of the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, killing at least 83 civilians and injuring 105 others.

“A number of victims are still under the debris and on the roads, as ambulance and civil defense crews have been prevented by Israeli occupation forces from reaching them,” the Ministry added.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation forces have been waging a devastating war on the Gaza Strip, resulting in tens of thousands of martyrs, wounded and missing, in addition to the displacement of two million people and a massive destruction of homes and infrastructure that affected more than 70% of the buildings, amid a suffocating siege, a stifling humanitarian crisis, and unprecedented famine, especially in northern Gaza.

Source: The Palestinian Information Center