60 Palestinians killed by Zionist forces in Gaza in 24 hours

The death toll from the Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip since October 7 has risen to 36,439, with an additional 82,627 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children, The Palestinian ministry of health said on Sunday.

In its daily statistics, the ministry confirmed that the occupation forces committed four massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, leaving 60 Palestinians dead and 220 wounded .

Meanwhile, ambulance and rescue teams are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of and ambulance and civil defense teams.