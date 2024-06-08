Iraqi resistance strikes “vital” Israeli target

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that its fighters targeted a “vital” Israeli target early this morning, in response to the Zionist massacres against Palestinian civilians.

“At dawn today, Saturday, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted a vital target within our occupied lands using drones, affirming our continued strikes on enemy strongholds as part of the second phase of resistance operations against the occupation, in support of our people in Gaza, and in response to the Zionist massacres against unarmed Palestinian civilians,” the Iraqi resistance said in a statement.