Armed forces target British destroyer & two ships

Triumphing for the oppressed Palestinian people and in response to yesterday’s Al Nuseirat massacre in the Gaza strip.

The missile force carried out a military operation targeting the British warship destroyer (Diamond) in the Red Sea with a number of ballistic missiles, and thanks to Allah, the hit was accurate.

The naval , the missile , and UAVs forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out two joint military operations against two ships belong to companies that violated the ban decision to access the ports of occupied Palestine.

They ships are:

The Norderney ship was directly hit, and thanks to Allah have fire ignited on it, and the MSC Tavvishi ship that was directly hit in the Arebian sea.

The two operations were carried out with a number of naval and ballistic missiles and drones.

The Yemeni armed forces continue to perform their religious, moral and humanitarian duty towards the Palestinian people, and their operations will not stop until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.

Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces

resource : SABA