Abu Obeida: Zionist enemy killed some of its prisoners during “Nuseirat” operation

The military spokesman for the Martyr Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas”, Abu Obeida, said on Saturday that the Zionist enemy forces killed some of their prisoners during the Nuseirat operation.

Abu Obeida noted in a statement that “what the Zionist enemy carried out in the Nuseirat area in the middle of the Gaza Strip is a complex war crime, and the first to be harmed by it were its prisoners.”

The military spokesman explained that the enemy was able, by committing horrific massacres, to free some of his captives, but at the same time, he killed some of them during the operation.

He stressed that the operation would pose a great danger to the enemy prisoners and would have a negative impact on their conditions and lives.

Abu Obeida’s statements came after the Israeli occupation forces announced the liberation of four Israeli prisoners from the grip of Hamas in the Gaza Strip by carrying out a horrific massacre against civilians, which led to the death and injury of more than a thousand civilians, a toll that could rise.