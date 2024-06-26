Yemeni forces target Israeli ship with new ballistic missile in Arabian Sea

The Armed Forces of Yemen announced that the Naval Forces carried out a qualitative military operation targeting the Israeli ship “MSC SARAH V” in the Arabian Sea.

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Sare’e affirmed that the qualitative operation was carried out with a new ballistic missile that entered service after the success of the experimental operations.

Brigadier General Sare’e explained that the missile is characterized by the ability to accurately hit targets at long distances, as this operation has proven.

He added that the Armed Forces are continuing to develop our military capabilities to enhance our jihadist role in supporting the Palestinian resistance militarily and to defend beloved Yemen.

The Armed Forces indicated that their operations will not stop until the aggression is stopped and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.

The Military Media will later distribute footage of the launch of the new ballistic missile on the Israeli ship “MSC SARAH V” in the Arabian Sea.