Death toll from Israeli aggression on Gaza surges to 37,718 martyrs

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said on Wednesday that death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression climbed to 37,718 martyrs and the number of the wounded surged to 86,377 people.

“The Israeli occupation army committed three massacres in different areas of the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, killing at least 60 civilians and injuring over 140 others,” the ministry said in a statement.

It added that a large number of victims are still under the rubble of bombed buildings or lying on roads.