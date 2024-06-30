Delegation leaves for Muscat to discuss prisoners’ file

The delegation of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs in Sana’a, headed by the head of the committee, Abdulqadir Al-Murtadha, left Sana’a on Saturday to participate in a new round of negotiations regarding the prisoners’ file in the Omani capital, Muscat.

Before the delegation’s departure, Al-Mortada said in a press statement that during this tour, “new talks will be held regarding the prisoners’ file under the auspices of the United Nations.”

The head of the committee expressed his hope that this round would be decisive and that there would be progress in this humanitarian file, especially after the stagnation that occurred in this file for more than a year.

He said, “We hope that this round will be better than the previous ones and that an agreement will be reached, especially since the round will discuss the implementation of the agreement that was signed more than a year ago in the Swiss capital under the auspices of the United Nations.”