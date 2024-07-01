9,450 Arrests In The Occupied West Bank And Jerusalem Since

The Authority for Prisoners’ and Ex-Prisoners’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said that the Israeli enemy forces have arrested more than 9,450 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem since the start of the ongoing war of extermination in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, and the comprehensive aggression against the Palestinian people.

The Commission and the Prisoner’s Club explained, in a joint statement on Sunday, that this toll includes those who were arrested from homes, through military checkpoints, those who were forced to surrender themselves under pressure, and those who were held hostage.

During the past two days, the Zionist enemy forces arrested at least 20 Palestinians from the West Bank, including brothers and former prisoners, and the arrests were distributed among the governorates of Hebron, Tulkarm, Nablus, and Jerusalem.

It is noteworthy that during the arrest campaigns, the Zionist enemy forces continue to carry out widespread raids and torture, severe beatings, and threats against detainees and their families, in addition to widespread sabotage and destruction operations in Palestinian homes.