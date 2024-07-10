Dozens of Palestinians, martyred in enemy bombing on Nuseirat

Dozens of Palestinian citizens were martyred and injured, most of them children, at dawn on Wednesday, in Zionist warplanes and artillery raids focused on the Nuseirat camp and Gaza City.

Regarding the latest events on the 278th day of the Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Wafa News Agency reported that eight citizens, including six children, were martyred, and ten others, including women, were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted homes in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The occupation aircraft also targeted commercial shops in the vicinity of the municipality in the camp, causing them to catch fire and destroy it.

The Israeli occupation forces also blew up residential buildings in the Al-Mughraqa area, north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

In addition, the Ambulance and Emergency Medical Services in the Gaza Strip said that at least ten citizens were injured in an Israeli raid on Al-Nasr Street and a residential apartment on Al-Nasr Street near the Eye Hospital, north of Gaza City.

The occupation artillery renewed its bombardment of areas southwest of Gaza City, wounding many citizens, including children and women, while a similar bombing targeted the Young Muslim Women’s Association inside the Yasmeen Building in Gaza City.