Armed forces target 3 ships in Arabian Sea & Aden Gulf

The Armed Forces announced the implementation of military operations targeting three ships in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden, as a victory for the oppression of the Palestinian people and in response to the massacres of the Zionist enemy in the Gaza Strip and in response to the American-British aggression against Yemen.

The naval , UAV, and the missile forces of the Yemeni armed forces carried out several military operations, as follows:

The American ship Maersk Sentosa was targeted in the Arabian Sea by naval forces and missile force in a joint operation with a number of ballistic and winged missiles. The hit was direct and accurate, thanks to God.

The ship (Marthopolis) was targeted in the Arabian Sea with a number of drones. The operation was carried out by the Unmanned Air Force, and the hit was accurate, thanks to God.

The ship was targeted because the company that owns it violated the decision to ban entry to the ports of occupied Palestine.

The Israeli ship (MSC Patnaree) was targeted in the Gulf of Aden with a number of drones. The operation was carried out by the Unmanned Air Force and achieved its goal successfully.

The operations of the Yemeni armed forces will not stop unless the aggression is stopped and the siege imposed on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.

The Yemeni armed forces, with the help of God Almighty, are fully prepared and prepared to carry out the required tasks against all parties that support the Israeli enemy and that target the Yemeni people and provide military facilities to the American enemy and the Israeli enemy in targeting the Yemeni people.

Sana’a Muharram 3, 1446 AH

July 9, 2024 AD

Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces