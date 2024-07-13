Young girl killed by US-Saudi explosive remnant in Saada

A girl was martyred due to the explosion of a bomb remnant from the US-Saudi aggression in Saada Governorate.

It is worth mentioning that the National Mine Action Center revealed in its statistics that remnants of mines and explosive objects claimed the lives of 52 people, including 19 children and five women, and injured 80 people, including four women and 24 children, in Hodeidah Governorate during the past year 2023.

Saada Governorate is one of the most contaminated areas with mines, cluster bombs, and bomb remnants of the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression, posing a threat to the lives of civilians in the districts and causing significant civilian casualties.

Various regions across Yemen’s governorates have been subjected to bombardment by the US-Saudi aggression using cluster bombs. Many of these internationally prohibited munitions still pose threats, scattered among farms and roads, leading to dozens of victims.