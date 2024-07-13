Armed Forces target ship for violating ban on entering occupied Palestinian ports

The Yemeni Armed Forces have carried out a new military operation targeting the ship “Chrysalis” twice in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandeb .

“In support of the oppression of the Palestinian people and their mujahideen, and in retaliation to the Zionist enemy’s massacres against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the naval , UAV and missile forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a joint military operation targeting the ship Chrysalis in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab,” the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said in a statement on Friday evening.

Yahya Sare’e explained that the ship was targeted because its operating company violated the decision to prohibit entry to the ports of occupied Palestine.

He added that the ship was targeted twice, the first attack taking place in the Red Sea and the second in Bab al-Mandab, with a number of suitable ballistic and naval missiles and drones.

The operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces will not stop unless the aggression is stopped and the siege imposed on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted, the brigadier general stressed

The Yemeni Armed Forces saluted “all of our great Yemeni people for their massive and unprecedented demonstration in all governorates and districts and for their emphasis on continued military support for the Palestinian resistance.”