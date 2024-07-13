Millions of Yemenis hold rallies in support of Palestine

Millions of Yemenis held on Friday massive rallies across the country in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their resistance, under the title,” “Steadfast with Gaza, and we will confront America and all those involved with it.”

The protesters waved Yemeni and Palestinian flags and displayed signs urging a boycott of American and Israeli products, condemning the Zionist atrocities in Gaza.

A statement issued during the rallies praised the legendary steadfastness of the Palestinian resistance and commended the Palestinian tribes in the Gaza Strip for thwarting the Israeli enemy’s attempts to control the region.

In a message to the Palestinian people and their fighters, the statement read: “Rest assured that you are not alone; we are with you and by your side. We will not retreat from our steadfast and principled position.”

The statement affirmed that the Yemeni people will thwart all enemy conspiracies and continue military operations in support of Palestine, in addition to continued military mobilization, donations, and activities.

It specifically commended ongoing student movements in America, Britain, Italy, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Japan, Australia, Latin America, and others.

The statement also saluted the Moroccan and Bahraini people for their protests in support of Palestine in opposition to normalization.

It further commended the operations on the Lebanese and Iraqi fronts, including joint operations.

In a message to the Saudi regime, the statement read: “if you think that following American directives to serve the Zionists will deter us from supporting the Palestinian people, you are delusional.”

The statement concluded by declaring the Yemeni people’s full and unwavering support for Sayyed Abdul-Malik in implementing the radical changes announced in previous speeches.