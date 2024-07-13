Sana’a issues strong response to UN envoy’s message

The letter from the UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, addressed to the coalition’s “Command Council” regarding the US-Saudi escalation against the Yemeni economy has received its first official response from the Sana’a government.

Government spokesman, Minister of Information Dhifallah al-Shami, stated in a post on his X account on Friday evening, “We will not be deceived, neither by the yellow nor blond ones nor by their agents,” adding that the ceiling of freedom, pride, and living in dignity has no limits.

Al-Shami pointed out, “We have no consideration for postponing or interpreting. Our leader’s sword has been drawn from its sheath, and he will not return except with what pleases Allah and satisfies these proud, courageous masses, and triumphs over the oppression of Gaza and its people.”