Military spokesman: The Yemeni Armed Forces are following developments in Gaza

The Yemeni Armed Forces are following developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip, the latest of which is the Zionist enemy committing a massacre today that claimed hundreds of martyrs and wounded, the country’s military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said on Sunday.

Yahya Sare’e confirmed that the Arab and Islamic failure has encouraged the “Israeli” enemy to continue committing these crimes in full view of the world.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces, in fulfilling their religious, moral and humanitarian duties towards the oppressed Palestinian people, confirm that they will continue their position of support for the oppressed Palestinian people until the aggression and siege stop,” he explained .

“The Yemeni Armed Forces will not hesitate to expand their military operations against the “Israeli” enemy and those who stand behind it until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in Gaza is lifted,” the brigadier general stressed.