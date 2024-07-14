Abdulsalam condemns Zionist massacre in Khan Younis

Mohammed Abdulsalam, the head of the national delegation, strongly condemned the Zionist enemy’s massacre of civilians in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis in Gaza. He criticized Arab negligence, describing it as complicity in the enemy’s heinous crimes.

“We renew our condemnation and strong denunciation of the Zionist enemy’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, targeting displaced civilians in areas falsely claimed by the enemy as safe. It deceitfully and shamelessly resorts to brutal attacks on civilians to compensate for its battlefield losses,” Abdulsalam stated on Saturday evening via his X account.

He also condemned “Arab and Islamic regimes, most of which show no concern for what is happening in Gaza.”

“The absence of a unified Arab and Islamic stance not only represents negligence but complete complicity with the enemy and encouragement for its continuation of heinous crimes,” he added.

The head of the National Delegation called for “broad and strong action at all levels to stop this criminal enemy.”