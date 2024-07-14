Ansarullah condemns Zionist brutal massacres in Gaza

The Political Bureau of Ansarullah strongly condemned the recent brutal massacres carried out by the Zionist enemy.

These include the Al-Mawasi massacre in Khan Younis and the massacre at the Al-Shati refugee camp mosque west of Gaza, resulting in over 220 martyrs and more than 400 injured, according to preliminary reports.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Ansarullah’s Political Bureau denounced the ongoing series of crimes, killings, and displacements under direct American influence, amidst global apathy and the so-called international community’s inaction.

The statement emphasized the tragic exacerbation caused by the Zionist aggression coinciding with the collapse of Gaza’s health system. It dismissed Israeli claims of targeting Palestinian resistance leaders as attempts to mask the ugliness of their atrocities.

The political Bureau of Ansarullah concluded by renewing calls for holding Zionist leaders accountable as war criminals, urging global solidarity and mobilization to highlight the injustices faced by Palestinians in Gaza.