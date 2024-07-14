Deputy Foreign Minister: Yemen rejects UN delay tactics amid economic escalation

Deputy Foreign Minister, Hussein Al-Ezzi, revealed that Sana’a informed the United Nations of its refusal to treat the economic escalation as an internal matter and rejected the use of postponement and procrastination in addressing the issue.

This came in response to a message sent by the UN envoy to the Saudi-backed government, requesting a postponement of the implementation of escalation decisions regarding the transfer of banks.

“We have informed the Secretary-General’s envoy of our firm rejection of attempts to whitewash the American external role and portray external aggression as an internal matter,” Al-Ezzi stated on his X account.

“We also affirmed that using the language of postponement and procrastination regarding matters concerning the rights of our Yemeni people is unacceptable. There will be no negotiations except within the framework of discussing the agreed roadmap for implementation,” he added.

UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, sent a message to the Saudi-backed government on Friday, requesting a postponement of implementing economic escalation decisions related to transferring banks from Sana’a to avoid the retaliation of Sayyed Abdulmalik against Saudi Arabia.