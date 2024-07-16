Death toll from Zionist aggression on Gaza rises to 38,713

The health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday that the Israeli occupation army committed 2 massacres in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, killing at least 49 citizens and injuring 69 others.

The Ministry added that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression, which started on October 7 last year, climbed to 38,713 martyrs and the number of the wounded surged to 89,166 people.

“A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads as ambulance and civil defense crews have been prevented by Israeli occupation forces from approaching them,” it added.