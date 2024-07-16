Yemeni Armed Forces Strike Israeli Ships in Red Sea, Mediterrean Sea

The Yemeni Armed Forces renewed their response to the recent Zionist enemy’s massacres in Khan Yunis with three qualitative military operations in the Red Sea and the Mediterranean, which raises the cost of the Zionist enemy’s crimes and serves as a deterrent to their brutality.

The official spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, announced the operations on Monday evening, confirming that they come “in victory for the victimization of the Palestinian people and in response to the Al-Mawasi massacre in Khan Yunis committed by the Zionist enemy.”

Brigadier General Sare’e explained that the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out three military operations: “The first was carried out by the Naval Forces, the Rocketry Force and the Air Force, with a number of unmanned boats, drones and ballistic missiles, targeting the ship ‘BENTLEY I’ in the Red Sea. The second operation targeted the oil tanker ‘CHIOS Lion’ in the Red Sea with an unmanned boat,” stressing that “the hits were accurate and direct.”

He pointed out that “the targeting of the two ships came because the companies that own them have violated the decision to ban entry to the occupied Palestinian ports,” which makes the supply option for the Zionist enemy impossible in the declared theater of operations, amid the continued criminality against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

In this context, Brigadier General Sare’e pointed out that “the third operation was carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces in cooperation with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance in the Mediterranean Sea and targeted the ship (Olvia),” stressing that “the operation successfully achieved its objective.” This reveals the level of coordination and precision in execution between the Yemeni Armed Forces and the Iraqi resistance, on the path of strangling the Zionist enemy and disrupting supply chains to the occupied Palestinian ports.

At the end of the statement, Brigadier General Sare’e reiterated that “the continuation of the Israeli aggression in committing massacres against our brothers in Gaza will only drive the Yemeni people, its Armed Forces, and its leadership to more support operations and joint operations with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance in support and victory for the oppressed Palestinian people,” noting that “these operations will not stop until the aggression is stopped and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.”