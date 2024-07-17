Revolution Leader :Confrontation against the Israeli and American enemy is the field in which the entire nation must contribute

The leader of the revolution, al-Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, renewed his advice to the Saudi regime to listen to the Yemeni people in their warnings and chants, and to desist from its wrong and aggressive path that is pro-America and Israel and hostile to God and Muslims and to Yemen of faith and wisdom.

Al-Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi said in a speech this afternoon during the public commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, peace be upon him,“If the Saudi regime insists on its aggressive steps, then Allah has humiliated the tyrant of the American arrogant age at the hands of the Mujahideen of our people.

He made it clear that no matter the conspiracies and challenges from America and its agents, they will not submit to the Yemeni people, who reject injustice, humiliation and oppression.

The Leader of the Revolution confirmed that the aggressive Saudi escalation against the Yemeni people comes after the American ordered it in service of Israel, and in retaliation against Yemen, after the clear American failure recognized by its leaders, officers and officials, as they did not succeed in protecting ships linked to the Zionist enemy.

He pointed out that since the joint American-British declaration of aggression against Yemen and the raids and naval bombardments it carried out did not achieve any results, but the operations of the Yemeni army escalated in the battle of “the promised conquest and holy jihad.”

He reported that one of the results of the Yemeni military operations, which the enemies were not familiar with, was the expulsion of the American aircraft carrier “Eisenhower” from the Red Sea, which prompted American, after expelling his aircraft carrier to implicate the Saudis.

He said, “The exit of our dear people last Friday was a great and significant exit, and millions took to the squares to make their voice and position heard throughout the world by remaining steadfast in the right position in support of the Palestinian people.”

He added, “In this place and this anniversary, the day of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, peace be upon him, the grandson of the Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, the day of sacrifice and redemption, I assure the Palestinian people and the entire world that we will spare no effort in supporting al-Mujahideen in Palestine.”

Al-Sayyed pointed out that the Yemeni people’s commemoration of Martyrdom of Imam Hussein, peace be upon him, comes from the standpoint of their faith affiliation.

He stated that Imam Hussein, peace be upon him, in his blessed renaissance, was the authentic extension of Islam and a role model .

He stressed that Imam Hussein sought to save the nation from the tyranny of Yazid, who posed a threat to the safety and survival of its religion.

Al-Sayyed Leader explained that the Karbala incident was transmitted by history and will remain a deep wound in the conscience of the nation whose pain will not subside until the Hour.

He pointed out that the renaissance of Imam Hussein, peace be upon him, extended an established path in the reality of the nation, and a voice calling out the truth.

He pointed out that the Yemeni people commemorate Ashura from the field of jihad for the sake of Allah Almighty, and they respond to the call.

The leader of the revolution stressed that the Yemeni people are steadfast in their position despite the aggression, siege, and fierce media attack.

He stated that the war of the guardians of Satan and tyranny, led by the Zionists, against Islam and Muslims is at its most intense at this stage, the most prominent of which is the soft war that has extended to curricula, media, education, and religious discourse in many Arab and Islamic countries.

He stressed that the issue of Palestine is the issue of issues, the oppression of the times, and the greatest tragedy on the face of the globe.

The Leader of the Revolution also stressed that the field of confrontation against the Israeli and American enemy is the field in which the entire Islamic nation must contribute and move seriously.

He stated that the field of confrontation with the Israeli enemy is an important criterion that clearly separates the nation’s reality between those who are evil and those who are good.

Al-Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi pointed out that the state of failure, neglect, and spectatorship is quite clear in the position of many governments and elites towards the great oppression of the Palestinian people.

He denounced the state of scandalous collusion and service to enemies by puppet governments and regimes, led by the Horn of Satan, the Saudi regime, which clearly supports the Zionist enemy.

He reiterated that the Yemeni people will continue to support Gaza in coordination and cooperation with the rest of the support fronts and the free people of the nation.

The leader of the revolution added at the conclusion of his speech, “Our operations are continuing with missile bombardment and marches, and naval operations are escalating until the Zionist enemy stops its aggression against Gaza.”