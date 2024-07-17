Abdulsalam condemns the terrorist attack in Muscat

Mohammed Abdulsalam, head of the national negotiating delegation strongly denounced the tragic incident that targeted a mosque in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman.

The attack resulted in fatalities and injuries among worshipers.

In a statement to SABA, Abdulsalam extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, wishing the injured a swift recovery and good health.

He commended the Sultanate of Oman for its steadfast commitment to maintaining national security and social harmony, emphasizing its zero-tolerance stance towards any threats to the country’s stability.