Human Rights Ministry : Saudi crimes and violations did not stop for a single day in the border areas

Ministry of Human Rights confirmed that Saudi crimes and violations against citizens and their property in the border areas of Saada Governorate did not stop for a single day during what was called the de-escalation phase.

The Ministry explained in a statement issued that the Saudi regime continues its aggression, blatant bombing, and committing more crimes in the border districts, the latest of which was the martyrdom of a citizen and the wounding of others by Saudi enemy fire in the Al-Sheikh area of ​​the Munabbih border district.

The statement indicated that the repeated Saudi attacks varied through missile and artillery bombardment and drone strikes, directly targeting civilians, and in an escalating manner in light of total international and international silence.

It noted that cluster bombs and the remnants of the aggression are still claiming lives, causing large numbers of losses, and threatening the lives of thousands of civilians in Saada, indicating that the number of martyrs and wounded during the past sixty days as a result of these attacks has reached more than 85 civilians, including women and children.

The statement stated that the repeated criminal attacks by the Saudi enemy army on the border areas since the beginning of 2022 AD led to the death and injury of nearly three thousand civilians, in the context of the continued Saudi aggression against Yemen, which caused the death and injury of thousands of civilians, and the destruction of infrastructure throughout the country. .

It stated that the Saudi army is still committing grave violations against large numbers of migrant workers, and is deliberately committing murder, in addition to other systematic attacks against migrants.

The Ministry of Human Rights denounced the continued silence of the UN Security Council, the United Nations and international organizations towards these crimes, holding the Saudi regime and all its accomplices responsible for the targeting of civilians and their property.