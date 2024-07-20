Al-Houthi vows escalation of operations against Zionist entity

Member of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, affirmed that Yemen’s operations will escalate as the leader has said, and they will not stop.

During a speech in the million-man march, he addressed the Saudi-led aggression that has attacked Yemen for ten years, stating that why don’t you use a third of the force it had used against the Yemeni people to target the Zionist enemy!! He added: “Stand with our people, and we will stand with all of you in supporting Palestine. There will be no security for you until ‘Israel’ is gone.”

He continued: “We must understand the issue and recognize that we have an enemy plotting against all of us. Our support for Palestine comes from a place of faith.”

He warned the Saudi-led coalition, which escalated against Yemen in service of American and Israeli interests, asserting that actions will speak louder than words. He urged them to take the advice of the leader, Sayyed Abdulmalik, seriously.

Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi said: “We tell Saudi Arabia and the coalition of aggression, use the capabilities you used against Yemen against the Zionist entity. If you have retreated, then give us those capabilities, and we will use them against the enemy.”