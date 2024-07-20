Hamas appreciates positions of Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi

The Hamas movement praised and blessed the qualitative military operation carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces that targeted the heart of “Tel Aviv”, declaring it an unsafe area.

“What the brothers in Ansarallah and the resistance fronts are doing in targeting Zionist interests and depth, is an inherent right to resist our nation and its peoples, and an affirmation of the nation’s unity and common destiny,” Hamas stated in a statement.

Hamas also highly appreciated the positions of Sayyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi and the Yemeni people who support the Palestinian cause with all available energies and capabilities.

Hamas called on all forces and leaders of the nation, including armies, movements, and parties, to join the battle for honor and dignity, in defense of the innocent in Gaza, and in support of sacred causes.

Hamas emphasized that “our people are not alone today, and the Al-Aqsa Storm is the title of a battle and a broad front of free people in this world.”