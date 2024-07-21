Sayyed Abdul-Malik speaks of Zionist aggression on Yemen

The leader of Yemeni revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr El-Din Al-Houthi delivered a speech today, July 21st, 2024 in light of the Zionist aggression on Yemen.

His speech as the follows:

The “Israeli” enemy launched a direct attack on the oil company’s reservoirs and the electricity corporation’s tanks in Hodeidah.

The enemy’s choice of targets comes within the context of targeting the Yemeni economy with the aim of harming our dear people and their livelihood.

The Americans are waging an economic and military war on our dear people and also mobilizing their tools and agents to increase the level of the blockade.

The “Israeli” enemy’s targeting of the mazut and diesel brought by traders to sell to citizens is a demonstrative goal aimed at showcasing the scenes of burning fires.

The “Israeli” enemy wants to show its angry and fearful audience the scenes of burning fires, pretending to have achieved a great victory and dealt a painful blow to Yemen.

The “Israeli” enemy’s strategy after the Al-Aqsa Flood operation is to throw all its weight and military capabilities against the Palestinian people and their fighters in Gaza.

The Americans have committed to confronting any threats that endanger the enemy or mobilize fronts to support the Palestinian people from any Arab or Muslim country. The Americans have directed their massive capabilities to protect the enemy’s entity, bringing in aircraft carriers and warships to enable it to single out Gaza.

The first thing that impacted the Zionist strategy was the support front in Lebanon, where Hezbollah continuously pressured.

Hezbollah’s front is hot and influential, targeting Zionist sites, bases, and settlements, and contributed to alleviating the pressure on the Palestinian people.

The support front in Yemen, the land of faith and wisdom, in the battle of Promised Conquest and Sacred Jihad is active and influential on the “Israeli” enemy.

When our naval operations to prevent the enemy’s navigation began, they were effective, impactful, and strong, starting with taking control of an “Israeli” ship.

Yemen’s effective operations against the enemy followed, inflicting significant losses, leading to the enemy’s official announcement of the bankruptcy of the port of Umm Al-Rashrash [“Eilat”].

The support operations from Yemen, followed by the joint path with the Iraqi resistance, represented significant support for the Palestinian people and influenced the battle.

The American-British aggression on Yemen from its first day has not been able to stop our country’s operations nor limit them nor weaken them.

The enemy acknowledged the development of our capabilities, new tactics, technologies, and means that significantly impacted and the enemy was unable to stop them.

With the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the starvation by the blockade, our country mobilized to escalate and expand the scope of operations to the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea.

Our operational path from the beginning was directed in stages, adding a new operational scope at each stage and developing weapons to perform combat tasks.

The “Israeli” enemy, with the arrival of the tenth month, needs more pressure and deterrence to force it to stop its aggression.

In the fifth phase, through the blessed Yaffa operation, we moved to use a new weapon.

The Yaffa drone is an advanced UAV with clear tactical and technical capabilities, long-range, and good destructive power surpassing any other drone.

Allah Almighty blessed us with success, and the operation succeeded, with the drone reaching the city of Yaffa, what the enemy calls “Tel Aviv.”

We left the name of the drone, which targeted the enemy’s administrative depth, to our brothers in the Palestinian resistance, who named it “Yaffa.”

The arrival of the “Yaffa” drone to a major administrative center of the enemy was troubling for them, representing a new equation and phase.

We announce that targeting Yaffa marks the beginning of the fifth phase of escalation, considering it a new equation that will continue and be established, Allah willing, and with His support.

The breach was influential on the “Israeli” enemy, with danger, anxiety, and threat reaching the depth of the entity.

The threat was unexpected and unfamiliar in the “Israeli” reality from outside Palestine.

Gaza’s resistance directed many rocket barrages towards Yaffa, but an operation from outside Palestine like Yemen’s is unprecedented.

The Yaffa operation formed a significant psychological blow to the enemy, with panic and anxiety spreading among the enemy’s entity in the city, the targeted neighborhood, and the American consulate.

The scale and impact of the strike were evident, surpassing any attempts to downplay its importance and significance.

The drone is Yemeni-made and launched by Yemeni forces, not as some claim that it was made in other countries or launched from other countries.

Some cannot bear to acknowledge Yemen’s role and effectiveness, the Yemeni people’s capability, and the impact of its army and armed forces due to pathological reasons.

The facts impose themselves, and all natural people believe in them, those who are free from psychological diseases and mental disorders that cause many to lose their sanity and turn into fools and semi-insane.

The main center the enemy relies on, equivalent to a capital, has turned into a place of fear and anxiety, with security lost even in “Tel Aviv.”

The danger and threat will continue, Allah willing, in “Tel Aviv,” and the new equation clearly indicates the total failure of all protectors of the “Israeli” enemy and its agents.

The Americans, British, and the American allies from Europeans and their Arab agents failed to prevent the threat from reaching the enemy’s entity.

The “Israeli” found itself in a real predicament and a serious problem, facing a new equation with a significant impact on it.

The continued aggression on Gaza and the genocide of the Palestinian people backfires with additional unprecedented risks and problems.

The aggression on Yemen does not come from a comfortable position for the “Israeli” enemy, forcing it to surpass the strategy of isolating Gaza and its resistance, relying on protection from the Americans and their clients.

The deterrent force of the Zionists has eroded, and all the formations that the Americans surrounded the entity with to protect it have failed.

The aggression on Yemen will not benefit the enemy or provide it with deterrence and will not prevent us from continuing the fifth phase of escalation to support Gaza.

If the airstrikes, attacks, and targeting of civilian installations in our country had an impact on our dear people, then the American agents’ (Saudi Arabia and their coalition) raids would have affected them over the continuous 8 years.

The airstrikes on our country were carried out with American bombs, as is the case in Palestine, targeting civilian installations and civilians.

The targeting of our country by the Saudis under American supervision and contribution has not ceased, and our people have not changed their stance, decision, or commitment to the Palestinian cause.

Our dear people will never be affected, will not retreat from their position, decision, or choice, and have raised the banner of jihad to support the Palestinian people.

The “Israeli” enemy will not possess deterrence, and it will not regain it against support operations from our country, leading to more escalation and targeting.

The development of capabilities and adapting to the level of challenge will continue, just as it was at the start of the American-British aggression on Yemen.

The capabilities of our armed forces have developed more and more, and our operations are becoming stronger and more effective, resulting in American and British entanglement without achieving their declared goal.

The “Israeli” aggression on our country will contribute to further escalating our operations against it and developing our capabilities, and the enemy will lose and draw more risks upon itself.

The “Israeli” usurpers of Palestine should be more afraid and anxious than ever before and realize that their foolish leaders are dragging more risks upon them.

We are very happy with the direct battle between us and the “Israeli” enemy, as well as the American, because their policy has been to fight us through their agents.

The Americans and “Israelis” were playing the role of supervision, direction, and conducting operations, reaping money and profits in exchange for their aggressive and criminal stances.

A direct battle with the Americans and “Israelis” is a huge failure for the agents, as evidenced by their statements showing their foolishness and anger.

Some expressed in their statements an insistence on continuing to fight against the Yemeni people, showing their bitterness and sense of failure.

The agents are more exposed at this stage than ever before with their positions of alignment with the “Israelis” and expressing intense hostility towards our people.

One of the most important benefits of the events and their results is the clarity that reveals people for who they really are.

With the “Israelis” enemy entering directly into aggression against our country, it is an opportunity to identify who is a hypocrite, who harbors hatred for our people and presents themselves as serving the “Israelis.”

Some condemned the aggression politely and then expressed intense hostility using the same “Israeli” logic in describing the Yemeni stance.

Our position as the Yemeni people is clear; we are engaged in a sacred battle, not a frivolous one, and those who doubt our stance should take a similar or greater stand.

Repeating the “Israeli” enemy’s logic in describing the position of our dear people reveals the extent of their betrayal, treachery, and subordination to this enemy.

Speaking of any supportive stance for the Palestinian people as being for Iran’s sake is the “Israeli” logic, and those who say so are agents for the “Israelis” and insult the Palestinian people.

Our people are in the honorable and rightful position that raises heads high and makes faces proud in this world and the hereafter.

The cause of the Palestinian people is real and its resonance has filled the entire world; no one who has turned into a parrot for the enemy can cover up this truth.

We are happy that the battle today is direct between us and the enemy, and we have been happy with the direct confrontation against the Americans and the British since the beginning of the support.

The “Israeli” enemy is entangled and has not been able to maintain the strategy of isolating the Palestinian people and its fighters, and today it is forced to be involved in battles here and there.

The cooperation between us and the other support fronts is close and strong, and the coordination is increasingly developing, which has its fruit and importance in failing the enemy and putting pressure on it.

The Axis is the Axis of Al-Aqsa and Al-Quds, centered around the oppression of the Palestinian people and the sanctities.

The front of the Al-Aqsa Axis is to support the Palestinian people and assist them, which is the correct stance that the entire nation should take.

The Americans and “Israelis” are trying to divert Arabs and Muslims from the Palestinian cause and drown everyone in other problems and conflicts.

By the grace of Allah, despite all the conspiracies, there is now a strong and present front to support the Palestinian people with fighting, money, media, and everything.

Coordination with the Axis of jihad is beneficial in serving the Palestinian cause and in strengthening the general stance against the “Israeli” enemy.

We extend our thanks and appreciation to the honorable stances that have come from several official and popular entities in the Arab and Islamic world.

The stance of the Grand Mufti of Oman, may Allah preserve him, in solidarity with Yemen is outstanding and represents a model from which others can benefit, especially among scholars.

The correct and natural stance for all the nation’s people is to condemn the “Israeli” aggression and stand sincerely with Gaza, supporting any position that aids it.

Any stance that supports Gaza is an honorable stance that should be appreciated and supported because it targets the enemies of this nation.

The stance of the Arab and Islamic peoples is clear in their sympathy with the Yemeni and Palestinian people, which is the correct thing.

It was evident on social media the level of popular sympathy and solidarity with our people against the “Israeli” aggression.

I feel and know this dear people, they are my people, and I know them well. They are happy to be in direct confrontation with the “Israeli” enemy, and they are a steadfast and brave people.

We are stronger in this battle than in any previous stage, and our capabilities are constantly developing to face challenges at any level.

The “Israeli” enemy is the failure and the loser, and it will never regain deterrence. Our operations will continue in a way that pleases God, our people, and brings joy to the hearts of the oppressed Palestinian people.

These events are not new or strange to our struggling people; from past stages, they have gained the ability and experience and have become accustomed to difficult circumstances.

The suffering, Allah willing, will not be more than it has been before, and the Yemeni people are experienced, confident in Allah, and reliant on Him.