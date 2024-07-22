Parliament congratulates Sayyed Abdul-Malik’s announcement of fifth phase of escalation

The Parliament, led by its speaker Yahya al-Rai’, on Monday expressed strong support for the announcement by revolutionary leader Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi to initiate the fifth phase of escalation against what they termed the American-British-Zionist aggression in the region.

During the session, the Parliament reiterated Yemen’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, calling for an end to the aggression and siege on Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories, and the establishment of a Palestinian state with al-Quds as its capital.

The Parliament condemned the continued attacks on Yemen by American, British, and Israeli/ Occupation forces, viewing these actions as attempts to pressure Yemen into ceasing its support for the Palestinian people.

It asserted that such attacks would not deter Yemen from fulfilling its religious and humanitarian duties in supporting Palestine.

Additionally, the Parliament urged the United Nations, the Security Council, and international organizations to take decisive action against the war crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces.

The session also saw the approval of the Financial Affairs Committee’s report on the implementation of the first phase of the national vision concerning the Ministry of Finance. Commitments were made to reevaluate the first phase and prepare the second phase with clear, achievable goals, and sustainable financing plans to support long-term economic and social development.

In addressing the recent Israeli attacks on Hodeidah, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and the Minister of Finance provided insights into the Ministry’s efforts to mitigate the effects of the aggression and siege. The Parliament commended these efforts, particularly those aimed at alleviating the suffering of affected families, and called for unified national efforts to achieve development across all fields.

Following recommendations are taking into account in the session:

1. The government will re-evaluate the first phase of the national vision, assessing the extent to which the projects and activities implemented have achieved the goals and initiatives outlined in the initial phase. This re-evaluation will be conducted in cooperation with the Central Organization for Accounting Oversight, and a report will be submitted to the Council.

2. The government is committed to preparing the second phase of the national vision with clear and specific goals that are achievable within the available funding sources. This phase will be submitted to the Council for approval in accordance with Article (87) of the Constitution. The government will halt spending on any projects not approved by the Council, in adherence to the Constitution and the law.

3. The second phase of the national vision must include goals in both economic and social aspects, aimed at achieving long-term sustainable development. These goals should be supported by executable development plans and sustainable financing sources to promote economic and social growth and mitigate the catastrophic effects of ongoing aggression and siege.

4. There must be coordination between the executive unit of the National Vision and all relevant parties in preparing the second phase of the National Vision to ensure the objectives are met.

5. The Ministry of Finance must work with the Executive Unit of the National Vision to adopt and target projects that improve public financial performance and increase revenue collection from both tax and non-tax sources. This includes facilitating collection procedures and enhancing efficiency in the use of financial resources.

During the session, the parliament heard clarifications from the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and the Minister of Finance regarding the Ministry of Finance’s role and the efforts made to address the repercussions of the aggression, siege, and the recent Israeli attacks targeting civilian facilities in Hodeidah.