Death toll from Israeli aggression on Gaza rises to 39,006

The death toll from the Israeli aggression on Gaza strip, has risen to 39,006 and 89,818 injured. The majority of the victims are women and children, the ministry of health said on Monday.

According to the ministry, the Israeli occupation forces committed three massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the killing of at least 23 Palestinians and the injury of 91 others.

The ministry added that ambulance and rescue teams are still unable to reach many casualties and bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews.