UN team inspects facilities hit by Israeli aggression in Hodeidah

On Monday, a team from the United Nations Mission to Support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA) visited the service facilities targeted by Israeli airstrikes on Saturday.

The team, accompanied by local leaders and facility managers, assessed the damage inflicted on the Hodeida port, including the destruction of the recently repaired gantry cranes that had previously been damaged in Saudi-American airstrikes in August 2015.

The team, along with Adnan Al-Jurmouzi, General Manager of the Oil Company Branch in Hodeida, reviewed the extent of the damage to fuel facilities and tanks at the port.

The UN team was briefed by local leaders and facility managers on the seriousness of the crime and its humanitarian effects.

They also talked about the importance of following United Nations standards and procedures to keep ports free of military presence, especially given that these ports are subject to UN oversight and regular inspections.

Port officials called on the UN mission to carry out its duties as defined by its mandate, denounce the Israeli attack on the port, and provide a detailed report on the extent of the damage and the serious breach of targeting this crucial infrastructure.

They stressed that the United Nations must take full responsibility for failing to address the severe consequences and damage impacting the Yemeni people, since these essential facilities serve millions of Yemenis.

The UN mission’s visit did not indicate any statement of concern from the UN regarding the Israeli aggression on civilian facilities in Hodeidah, the civilians casualties, or any information about the outcomes of this visit and the report to be submitted to senior UN leadership.