Ansarullah condemns Zionist ‘massacre’ in Gaza, Khan Younis

Ansarullah Political Bureau condemned on Monday the Zionist persistence in committing massacres against the Palestinian people and destroying their homes in Gaza Strip.

The Office explained in a statement that the bloody massacres that the Zionist enemy’s committing in Gaza are still continuing, the latest of which is the massacre in Khan Yunis, stressing that the array of Zionist massacres constitutes the crime of the century.

The statement pointed out that the enemy’s continued bloodshed amid international complicity and deafening official Arab silence confirms that human rights have become more than a false and deceptive slogan.

It renewed its call to all living consciences in the world to work and exert continuous pressure to stop the bloodbath and end the aggression and siege on Gaza and the West Bank.

The Bureau’s statement stressed that Yemen will remain committed to the pledge of solidarity and support to the Palestinian people, based on moral religious responsibility and Islamic and humanitarian duty.

It reiterated that the Yemeni armed forces are continuing with more escalation, in retaliation for the Palestinian and Yemeni blood that mixed together.