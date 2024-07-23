Abdulsalam: Agreement between Yemen and Saudi Arabia has been reached to address humanitarian and economic issues

The head of the national negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, announced that an agreement has been reached between Yemen and Saudi Arabia to address several humanitarian and economic issues.

Abdulsalam explained in a post on his “X” account that the agreement includes the cancellation of recent decisions and measures against banks by both sides and a commitment to refrain from similar actions in the future.

“The agreement confirmed “Resumption of Yemenia flights from Sanaa Airport between Sanaa and Jordan (three flights daily), as well as daily flights to Cairo and India,” he said.

According to Mohammed Abdulslam, the agreement includes meetings to address administrative, technical, and financial challenges facing Yemeni Airways, starting meetings to discuss all economic and humanitarian issues based on the UN-approved roadmap.