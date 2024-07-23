Yemeni military media releases footage of launching Yafa drone at Tel Aviv

Military media of the Yemeni armed forces released on Tuesday video footage showing the launch of “Yafa” drone towards an important target of the “Israeli” occupation in the occupied area of Yafa on 19-07-2024.

The Yafa drone, is long-range drone with multi-tasking capabilities, carrying a high-explosive warhead. It is equipped with stealth systems to evade radars and air defenses.

This came during the inauguration of the exhibition of the locally-made Yafa drone and the commencement of its operation by bombing the so-called capital of the Zionist entity in response to the genocide crimes against the Palestinian people.