Revolution Leader: Response will come to Israeli aggression, & no safe place for Zionist Jews

The revolution leader, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, confirmed that the response will come to the aggression carried out by the Israeli enemy against Hodeida, indicating that the Israeli aggression on Hodeida will not achieve deterrence to prevent Yemeni operations in support of Gaza.

Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi said in a speech this afternoon about the developments in the Israeli aggression on Gaza and regional developments, “Our support operations are continuing in the fifth phase of escalation, and we will not hesitate to support the oppressed and attacked Palestinian people against the Israeli enemy until it stops its genocide in Gaza and its siege.”

He called on the Yemenis to go out in their millions tomorrow, Friday, in the squares of Al-Sabeen Square in the capital, Sana’a, and the rest of the provinces and districts, according to the approved procedures, in confirmation of continued solidarity with the Palestinian people, supporting their cause, and their resistance.

He added, “Tomorrow, God willing, the whole world, friend and enemy, will hear the chants of our dear people in their million weekly exit, and by continuing the operations, and with their million exit, our people will confirm the failure of the Israeli aggression in preventing the Yemeni operations in supporting the Palestinian people.”

The revolution leader explained that going out tomorrow is very important for the popular response to the Israeli aggression, addressing the people of Yemen by saying, “Your going out tomorrow is of great importance to confirm to the Israeli enemy that the Yemeni people are not intimidated by any aggression, whatever it may be, and that they are continuing their principled, jihadist stance of faith, brave, free, humane and moral to support the Palestinian people.”

He continued, “Our dear people’s march last week was great and significant, with approximately 288 marches chanting in supporting Jaffa operation. Our military operations will continue in the seas and deep into Palestine, God Almighty willing, and the attacks on our country will not stop us from escalating.”

Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi indicated that in the fifth phase, American warplanes carried out airstrikes in Hodeida, Hajjah, Taiz, and Sa’ada, in addition to the Israeli aggression.

He appreciated the great solidarity with Yemen after the Israeli aggression from Iran, Hezbollah, and the resistance factions in Palestine, Iraq, and Syria. From outside the axis, there was solidarity at the official level, and some Arab and Islamic regimes expressed their solidarity and clear condemnation.

The revolution leader began his speech by talking about the massacres committed by the Zionist enemy, with American and European support, in Gaza Strip and all of Palestine, and that he is focusing his attacks on shelter centers for displaced people and areas that he declares as safe areas after people have fled to them.

He stated that the Israeli enemy continues its brutal aggression and genocidal war against the Palestinian people in Gaza for the tenth month, 42nd week, and 293 days, and the number of massacres reached three thousand and 475 massacres, resulting in more than 49 thousand , 200 martyrs , missing persons, 90 thousand and 500 wounded. In total, more than 155,500 Palestinians were kidnapped.

He reviewed the Zionist enemy’s massacres this week, which amounted to more than 28 massacres at the mass massacres level, resulting in the death and injury of 1,250 Palestinians, most of whom were women and children. Among the most prominent crimes of the enemy this week was its repeated aggression against the eastern neighborhoods of the city of Khan Yunis after it had witnessed a little Calmness and a simple return to life.

Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi described the extent of crime in Gaza as horrific, as witnessed by video scenes and doctors who are present in Gaza, even from Western countries, indicating that an American doctor who was working in Gaza included evidence that the war largely targeted children.

He stressed that the Israeli enemy makes children deliberate targets through bombing, snipers, and all means of killing… citing the testimony of the American doctor, who stated that the sum of the disasters he witnessed over 30 years does not equal the destruction he witnessed against civilians in Gaza in one week.

He said, “Many doctors have provided testimony that the enemy army deliberately sniped children in Gaza, with more than one shot, and in deadly areas,” considering what the enemy entity is doing to be criminality, tyranny, barbarism, brutality, and all descriptions that express evil, and the crime applies to the crime of genocide in Gaza.

He added, “All those affiliated with the Israeli enemy entity have been stripped of any shred of human feelings,” noting that at the starvation level , according to United Nations statistics, 96 percent of Palestinians suffer from food insecurity.

The revolution leader addressed the attacks of the enemy entity in the West Bank and the continuation of its attacks on cities, towns , villages, and the noticeable escalation was in Tulkarm, the intensification of the raids on Al-Aqsa and the desecration of its courtyards, the advance of the intruders and some Zionist leaders to brag about their crimes.

He praised the continued great Palestinian steadfastness in Gaza, and the factions that are fighting valiantly and steadfastly confronting the Zionist enemy, in which the Americans participate and are supported by the West, despite the extent of the destruction, targeting, criminality and brutality of the enemy entity.

He noted that the mujahideen in Gaza continued to target enemy vehicles in an effective, increasing and noticeable manner… adding, “The mujahideen in Gaza were able to hit and destroy 500 Israeli tanks, which is a large number in addition to the other vehicles. The enemy provides an official statistic of its wounded soldiers at nine thousand and 250 enemy fighters, and the number may be a little relative to the realistic number.

He touched on the agreement that was announced this week between the Palestinian factions in the Chinese city of Beijing and signed by 24 Palestinian factions, considering this agreement very important for enhancing the state of cohesion and cooperation between the Palestinians to confront the Israeli enemy and an advanced step in contrast to what the criminal and occupying Israeli enemy entity is witnessing. Divisions are increasing more and more.

The revolution leader addressed the fronts to support Palestinians and Hezbollah’s operations, which were intense this week in northern Palestine and the occupied Golan, targeting new sites, facilities, and settlements to expand the scope of operations.

He pointed out that Hezbollah published a new recording showing the reconnaissance of the “Hodhud” plane on the enemy’s “Ramat Air Base” in northern occupied Palestine, with all its details, without the enemy being able to discover the plane or target it… Pointing out that the Israeli enemy was unable to protect the airspace of the base. An air force that shows the great inability and weakness of this enemy.

Sayyed Commander spoke about supporting the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which announced the implementation of several operations in Haifa and Umm al-Rashrash with the new and advanced Arqab missile, indicating that the course of joint Yemeni operations with the Iraqi resistance will witness an important development in the next stage.

He added, “On the support front from Yemen, we launched the fifth phase of the escalation of “Jaffa” operation to occupied Jaffa last weekend, the enemy was astonished by the operation and shocked by the importance of the targeted target, which is “Tel Aviv,” the decision-making center, and the great distance that the plane traveled.”

The revolution leader stated that the “Jaffa” plane traveled a distance of more than 2,200 kilometers, penetrating all the walls and cordons in which the enemy takes shelter from his protectors and those who are recruiting to support him, stressing that targeting “Tel Aviv,” the den in which the most important installations and centers are located, represents a sensitive point for the enemy’s pain, and arrogance.

He stated that the “Jaffa” operation terrified the occupiers, with many of them taking to the streets, especially in the neighborhood to which the Yemeni-made plane arrived, which was distinguished by its ability to cover a long distance, penetrate advanced protection systems, and have the power of destruction and explosion that shook the entire neighborhood.

He pointed out that the “Jaffa” operation was to target a specific and intended target, and he was hit accurately from a long distance, and this terrified the Israelis and the Americans. Zionist leaders expressed their shock at the operation, and the most criminal of them said, “We have lost security in Israel and the red lines have been crossed.”

Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi confirmed that targeting “Tel Aviv” means that occupied Palestine is no longer a safe place for Zionist Jews, and after the “Jaffa” operation, a Zionist website spoke of a serious operational defect and complete blindness despite the alert on all fronts.

He stated that the “Jaffa” operation was considered by the enemy to be a new air dimension that challenges the capabilities of the entire “Israeli Air Force and Army” due to its penetration of enemy technologies and capabilities. The enemy’s media recognized the importance of the Jaffa operation and said that it represented a new phase in the war, making it a multi-front regional conflict.

He also stressed that the enemy knows the seriousness of the Yemeni people , their forces , their sincere official and popular orientation to support Gaza by talking about the difficulty of deterring Yemen, adding, “The enemy’s media talked about that the Yemenis proved with the “Tel Aviv” strike that they pose a serious problem to “Israel,” and this is what we want and strive for.”

He continued, “The enemy’s media talked about the complete shock that their security establishment experienced after the “Jaffa” operation, and, God willing, greater shocks will come. The American media considered the operation the most dangerous sabotage attack on “Israel’s” security after the October 7th operation, while the British media expressed its astonishment. The ability of the Yemeni march to penetrate the defense systems of countries and armies

The revolution leader indicated that the Israeli aggression on Hodeida will not achieve deterrence to prevent operations in support of Gaza, explaining that the enemy admits that Yemen is manufacturing advanced weapons to strike “Israel” and they acknowledge the impact of the operation on their economic situation and the decline of the stock market.

He stated that the enemy’s media acknowledged that the war in Gaza is the main driver of the support fronts to support the Palestinians, and it is good that the enemy’s view of the Yemeni people and their forces is that they are a “very dangerous enemy equipped with modern weapons,” and this indicates the effectiveness of what we are doing.

He said, “The enemy admitted to targeting him with more than 200 missiles and drones from Yemen, and the Zionists are worried about that, and we want them to be very worried. We want the Zionists to be extremely worried and never sleep or enjoy stability, because they are criminal and unjust occupiers.”

Mr. Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi reiterated the American failure to prevent operations in the Red Sea. This was confirmed by the “Supreme Commander” of the American forces in the Middle East in a secret message to the Minister of War, and a researcher at an American institute said, “Operation “Prosperity Guardian” ended in a humiliating failure.”

He added, “The Israeli media expressed its concern about the upcoming threats and urged the need not to ignore the Houthis’ manpower and their military training. We want the role of our people and their armed forces to remain with this level of influence, effectiveness, and great presence in support of Palestine.”

He stated that the “Jaffa” operation and its consequences occupied a great place in the Israeli, as well as the American and British, media, and Yemen’s success in launching the explosive march to the center of “Tel Aviv” was considered by the enemy media to be a resounding failure of the air defense system and the end of the era of “clean skies.”

The leader pointed out that the Zionists know from experience the determination and steadfastness of the Yemeni army, so they consider it a strange “enemy” to whom the usual rules of deterrence do not apply. He explained that the goal of the attack on Hodeida was a show and in the context of economic targeting of the Yemeni people and an attempt to deter our country from advocating and supporting Palestine.

He went on to say, “Before the Jaffa operation, we were not in a state of deterrence. Rather, we constantly strive to develop our capabilities further to achieve these goals, and we are still in continuous development with the help of God Almighty to make our capabilities more effective, more destructive, and more harmful to the enemy.”

He stressed that the position of the Yemeni people is very strong, and they are firm on it and will not budge from it, no matter how showy the enemy’s reaction is or whatever its outcome, and everything that happens on the Israeli enemy part will be more motivating for revenge and continuing to support the Palestinian people, which is the main goal.

Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi spoke about Netanyahu’s speech yesterday in the US Congress, describing him as the ugliest and biggest criminal in this era, with his hands stained with the blood of children and women.

He said, “It was striking the extent of the celebration of Netanyahu in Congress as he delivered his speech, a celebration that not even the American president received. It is a celebration of crime, tyranny, genocide, and it indicates the joint American role level in this genocide.”

He added, “In Congress, they stood for Netanyahu 58 times, and applauded him warmly more than 75 times, which means more than standing for presidents in America.” He considered Netanyahu’s speech a crisis, and shows the impasse he has reached. It also shows his aggression and criminality, and his talk that “the Middle East is boiling and the conflict is not between… Civilizations, but between barbarism and civilization. If we add “Israeli” barbarism and “Palestinian” civilization to Netanyahu’s sentence, it will be the truest sentence in his speech.

The revolution leader indicated that the Arab region and its surroundings are boiling, because there is the largest genocide being committed in this era within a limited geographical scope, stressing that Netanyahu’s speech was full of lies and denied the definitely known facts that filled the ears and eyes of the world.

He went on to say, “Netanyahu denied killing civilians despite the clear scenes and facts in Gaza Strip. He deliberately falsified , slandered, and focused his speech on incitement to the Americans to support him more and to participate in the crimes and expand the scope of the aggression.”

He stated, “Netanyahu spoke about the Arabs in a sarcastic and ridiculous manner, as if they had no issue and that Palestine and Al-Aqsa did not exist. He asked the Arabs to ally themselves with the Israeli enemy against Iran. We wonder what Iran’s fault is and why this hostility towards it?”

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi stressed that Iran is an Islamic country free from American and Israeli hegemony, supports Palestine and supports the Arabs against the enemy of the nation, and does not try to entrench itself with the Arabs in confronting the Israeli enemy because it is in a strength position .

He said, “When the enemy targeted the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Iran rained hundreds of missiles and drones on this enemy,” pointing out that Iran supports the Arabs because the Israeli enemy occupied Palestine and Arab Islamic countries and targeted Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Egypt.

He added, “The Zionist genocidal crimes in Gaza over a period of 10 months killed the Palestinian or Iranian people? And even if the crimes were against the Iranian people, it is the duty of Muslims to stand with Iran because it is an Islamic country, not with the Israeli enemy.”

The revolution leader stated that talking about the “Abraham” alliance means asking the Arabs to cooperate with the enemy against Palestine , against themselves and the Muslims, which is absurd talk, adding, “Talk about the alliance is in harmony with some Arabs who carry the banner of normalization and support the terrible crimes against the Palestinian people.”

He stated that the Jews celebrate the slogan of death to the Arabs, and in their culture and beliefs that the Arabs are merely “animals.” He pointed out that Netanyahu complained about the Jaffa operation, and we assure him that more operations targeting “Tel Aviv” will come by God willing.

He pointed out that the barbaric aggression against Gaza and genocide are sufficient to present and impose the clear and glaring truth about who is the enemy of this nation, reviewing the protest demonstrations that took place in America against Netanyahu , the aggression against Gaza, and among the Arabs there are those who ignore and repeat the same the enemy’s logic.

He said, “Whoever forgets what the enemy is doing in Gaza is more stupid than the children of Israel when they said, ‘Cows are similar to us,'” wondering, “How can a person suspect who is the real enemy of the nation?” Who is the friend? Things are clear and clear.

The revolution leader affirmed that the free people of the nation created a new equation and opened the mounting support fronts to support Gaza, and the popular movement of all the free people in all fields continues on the media front in boycotting American and Israeli goods.

He talked about the ongoing demonstrations in Morocco, Jordan, and several countries, and there are Western countries where demonstrations continued this week.

