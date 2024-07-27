Death toll from Israeli aggression on Gaza surges to 39,258 martyrs

The health ministry in Gaza said on Saturday that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli bombardments and shooting attacks, which started on October 7, climbed to 39,258 martyrs and the number of the wounded surged to 90,589 people.

In a statement, the health ministry confirmed that the Israeli occupation army committed four massacres in different areas of the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, killing at least 41 civilians and injuring over 103 others.

The ministry added, “a large number of victims are still under the rubble of bombed buildings or lying on roads.”